WATCH: Manufacturing production slows in February
Business Day TV talks to Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop
11 April 2022 - 22:18
SA manufacturing output has eased. Production rose by tepid 0.2% year on year in February, following the previous month’s 2% lift. The performance was largely due to contractions in the motor vehicles, parts and accessories category and the petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products grouping. Business Day TV discussed what the print suggests for the local economy ahead with Investec’s chief economist, Annabel Bishop.
