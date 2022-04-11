×

Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Manufacturing production slows in February

Business Day TV talks to Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop

11 April 2022 - 22:18
A car assembly plant in Port Elizabeth. Picture: SUPPLIED
A car assembly plant in Port Elizabeth. Picture: SUPPLIED

SA manufacturing output has eased. Production rose by tepid 0.2% year on year in February, following the previous month’s 2% lift. The performance was largely due to contractions in the motor vehicles, parts and accessories category and the petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products grouping. Business Day TV discussed what the print suggests for the local economy ahead with Investec’s chief economist, Annabel Bishop.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

