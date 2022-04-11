Economy Manufacturing output in February well below market expectations Analysts had expected manufacturing production to rise with the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions B L Premium

SA manufacturing production only showed a small increase in February after January’s strong performance, suggesting that the growth spiral that was expected to continue could be running out of steam.

Stats SA said on Monday manufacturing production increased by 0.2% year on year in February, decelerating sharply from downwardly revised 2% growth in the prior month and well below the 2.9% Bloomberg consensus...