Business confidence slows in March amid global uncertainty
The Russian-Ukraine war added to uncertainty in the global business environment causing the BCI to lose momentum
08 April 2022 - 13:31
After indicating a faster recovery in January and February as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic eased, the Russian invasion of Ukraine added to global business uncertainty and the SA business confidence slowed in March.
The Business Confidence Index (BCI) released by the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) on Friday declined to 95.6 in March from 96.9 the previous month, after improving by 2.8 index points between January and February. However, the general trend in business confidence during the first few months of 2022 remained positive...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now