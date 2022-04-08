Economy Business confidence slows in March amid global uncertainty The Russian-Ukraine war added to uncertainty in the global business environment causing the BCI to lose momentum B L Premium

After indicating a faster recovery in January and February as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic eased, the Russian invasion of Ukraine added to global business uncertainty and the SA business confidence slowed in March.

The Business Confidence Index (BCI) released by the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) on Friday declined to 95.6 in March from 96.9 the previous month, after improving by 2.8 index points between January and February. However, the general trend in business confidence during the first few months of 2022 remained positive...