Altron’s Index points to pressure on SA’s informal sector in third quarter of 2021
Short-term lending, a key source of funds for emerging small businesses and low-income households, came under pressure in the third quarter of 2021
06 April 2022 - 12:18
Short-term credit extension was under pressure in the third quarter 2021 as Covid-19, unemployment and prices take their toll on the most vulnerable segments of SA’s population.
Altron Fintech’s Short-term Credit Impact (Afsci) survey declined five points to 91 in the third quarter of 2021, when the book value of total consumer credit extended rose 1.2% to R2.08-trillion, but short-term lending portion of this market fell 5.5%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now