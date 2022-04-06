Economy Altron’s Index points to pressure on SA’s informal sector in third quarter of 2021 Short-term lending, a key source of funds for emerging small businesses and low-income households, came under pressure in the third quarter of 2021 B L Premium

Short-term credit extension was under pressure in the third quarter 2021 as Covid-19, unemployment and prices take their toll on the most vulnerable segments of SA’s population.

Altron Fintech’s Short-term Credit Impact (Afsci) survey declined five points to 91 in the third quarter of 2021, when the book value of total consumer credit extended rose 1.2% to R2.08-trillion, but short-term lending portion of this market fell 5.5%...