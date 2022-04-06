Economy Africa can benefit from hydrocarbon resources due to void left by Russia African hydrocarbon resources could see renewed interest due to the void left by Russian exports B L Premium

African countries have the potential to benefit from Europe’s shift away from Russian hydrocarbons.

This is according to Jacques Nel, head of Africa Macro at Oxford Economics, who said as Western Europe accelerates a structural transition away from Russian mineral dependence, Africa could play a salient role in filling this void...