Break out the bubbly for the new car sales figures
03 April 2022 - 16:37
Break out the bubbly to toast the latest new-vehicle sales. But only one bottle. There’s no guarantee the unexpectedly good numbers will continue.
That’s the message from WesBank marketing head Lebogang Gaoaketse, after figures released on Friday showed that 50,607 new cars and commercial vehicles were sold in SA during March...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now