February trade surplus comes in lower than expected
The Bureau for Economic Research’s estimate for February was for more than R20bn
31 March 2022 - 15:54
SA recorded a preliminary trade surplus of R10.6bn in February, more than double the upwardly revised R4.06bn surplus a month earlier, according to the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
However, the February number was substantially less than the Bureau for Economic Research’s estimate of more than R20bn, which it expected to be powered by a rebound in exports after a seasonal decline in January...
