Economy Unemployment rate rises to 35.3% in 2021’s fourth quarter The number of unemployed people increased by 278,000 to 7.9-million in the last quarter of 2021, from 7.6-million in the previous quarter B L Premium

The rate of unemployment in SA — among the highest in the world — continued to accelerate in the fourth quarter of 2021, increasing 0.4 of a percentage point from 34.9% in the third quarter to 35.3%.

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) results for the fourth quarter, released by statistician-general Risenga Maluleke in Pretoria on Tuesday, showed that the number of unemployed people increased by 278,000 to 7.9-million in the last quarter of 2021, from 7.6-million in the previous quarter, while the number of employed people also increased by 262,000 to 14.5-million during the period under review, from 14.3-million in the third quarter...