Unemployment rate rises to 35.3% in 2021’s fourth quarter
The number of unemployed people increased by 278,000 to 7.9-million in the last quarter of 2021, from 7.6-million in the previous quarter
29 March 2022 - 11:42
The rate of unemployment in SA — among the highest in the world — continued to accelerate in the fourth quarter of 2021, increasing 0.4 of a percentage point from 34.9% in the third quarter to 35.3%.
The Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) results for the fourth quarter, released by statistician-general Risenga Maluleke in Pretoria on Tuesday, showed that the number of unemployed people increased by 278,000 to 7.9-million in the last quarter of 2021, from 7.6-million in the previous quarter, while the number of employed people also increased by 262,000 to 14.5-million during the period under review, from 14.3-million in the third quarter...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now