Ramaphosa takes investment drive to expo in Dubai

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Monday expected to celebrate SA Day at the Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, his office said on Saturday.

“President Ramaphosa will address the SA Dubai 2020 Expo national day celebration at the Al Wasl Plaza in Dubai,” said acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale.

Ramaphosa, who left the country on Saturday evening, was invited by vice-president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Ramaphosa, who is accompanied by ministers Naledi Pandor, Thoko Didiza, Pravin Gordhan, Blade Nzimande and Ebrahim Patel, is also expected to address an investment dinner with the aim of bolstering SA’s five-year domestic and international investment drive, which has a target of R1.2-trillion.