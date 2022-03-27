Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Unemployment expected to have reached 35.1% B L Premium

This week a slew of economic data releases will indicate the underlying health of SA’s economy but by far the most critical will be fourth-quarter unemployment, expected to have worsened to yet another record.

Stats SA is scheduled to publish its Quarterly Labour Force Survey on Tuesday, which economists expect will show unemployment rose to a record 35.1% in the fourth quarter, up from a previous record 34.9% in the previous three months, the highest jobless rate since comparable data began being collected in 2008, according to the median estimate of a Bloomberg survey of eight analysts...