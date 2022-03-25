MACROECONOMICS
IMF official urges ‘financially savvy’ SA to stick with prudent policies
SA’s resilience has been helped by pursuing good macroeconomic policies, says Abebe Selassie, director of the Africa department
25 March 2022 - 05:10
SA’s economy showed strength and resilience in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, largely due to prudent policymaking that needs to be maintained in a highly uncertain global environment, a senior IMF official has warned.
Abebe Selassie, director of the Africa department at the Washington-based lender, told Business Day during a visit to the country this week that SA’s resilience has been helped by pursuing good macroeconomic policies such as allowing its exchange rate to absorb external shocks. The ability of the government to borrow in rand for the vast majority of its financing is another strength, as are SA’s deep and liquid capital markets...
