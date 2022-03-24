BREAKING NEWS: Reserve Bank raises repo rate 25 basis points to 4.25%
The Bank cited inflation and the Russian war in Ukraine as the biggest threats
24 March 2022 - 15:15
UPDATED 24 March 2022 - 16:20
The Reserve Bank raised interest rates for a third consecutive meeting as inflation remained at the higher end of the Bank’s 3%-6% target band.
After its usual three-day meeting, the monetary policy committee (MPC) on Thursday lifted the repo rate by 25 basis points as expected by all but two of 22 economists in a Bloomberg survey, with one expecting no change and another seeing the repo rate jumping 50 basis points to 4.5%...
