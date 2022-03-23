Economy SA manufacturing confidence lifts in first quarter, but Russian war casts shadow The quarter’s indicator for fixed investment levels increased six points to the highest level since the fourth quarter of 2007 B L Premium

Sentiment in SA’s manufacturing sector improved in the first three months of 2022, snapping a two quarter losing streak, but that does not fully factor in the events in Ukraine, according to an industry survey published on Tuesday.

Overall confidence measured in Absa’s Manufacturing Survey rose five points to 43 for the first three months of 2022, primarily driven by strong domestic and export sales, the bank said...