Economy SA manufacturing confidence lifts, but Ukraine casts shadow The indicator for fixed investment levels increased six points in the three months to end-March — the highest level since the fourth quarter of 2007 B L Premium

Sentiment in SA’s manufacturing sector improved in the first three months of 2022, snapping a two-quarter losing streak, but the latest reading doesn’t fully factor in the war in Ukraine, according to an industry survey published on Tuesday.

Overall confidence measured by Absa’s Manufacturing Survey rose five points to 43 for the first three months of 2022, primarily driven by strong domestic and export sales, the bank said...