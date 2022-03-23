Inflation supports case for a third rates rise
On the eve of the MPC meeting, a report shows the figure remains close to the upper end of the target
23 March 2022 - 19:03
On the eve of the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee, a report showed that inflation stayed close to touching distance of the upper end of the target, supporting the case for a third consecutive increase.
Stats SA said on Wednesday that the rate of change in the consumer price index was at 5.7% in February, unchanged from January, the figure for which had been down from 5.9% in December. The last reading of 2021 was the highest since early 2017. The Bank has a target range of 3%-6%. ..
