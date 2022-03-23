Consumer inflation remains unchanged in February
There were large monthly increases in bread and cereal products, most noticeably staples such as maize meal
23 March 2022 - 11:15
Annual consumer inflation remained unchanged at 5.7% in February, Stats SA said on Wednesday.
The main contributors to the inflation rate were food and nonalcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, transport, and miscellaneous goods and services...
