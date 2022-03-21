Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Bank’s rate decision and inflation to take centre stage Global oil prices have soared since the last MPC meeting in late January, potentially threatening the outlook on consumer inflation B L Premium

The Reserve Bank takes centre stage this week when its monetary policy committee (MPC) is widely expected to raise interest rates for the third successive meeting.

The key area of focus for the markets and the broader public will be the path that policymakers, led by governor Lesetja Kganyago, will probably follow in coming months given an uncertain global environment that has resulted in increased volatility in financial markets...