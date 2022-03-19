Economy

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Investing to outlast global inflation shocks

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sonja Steyn, head of wealth management strategy, private wealth and business management at Consult by Momentum

19 March 2022 - 08:15 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
Picture: 123RF/gopixa

Strategies for investors to ride out current economic headwinds caused by inflation, energy prices and geopolitical risks are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sonja Steyn, head of wealth management strategy, private wealth and business management at Consult by Momentum. 

The discussion begins by looking at economic factors that may be worrying investors. 

Steyn says inflation is the nemesis of investments, and in terms of retirement savings, looking at a well-diversified portfolio that offers inflation-beating returns is paramount. “This is necessary to outperform inflation over the long-term, ensuring that value is created over time to sustain future income needs at retirement.”

Join the discussion: 

Steyn says one of the fundamental guides during tough economic times is for investors to stay invested in the market. Despite apparent volatility that tends to worry especially retail investors, markets tend to move upwards over time, with peaks and troughs along the way. 

But to get the full benefit of compounding returns year after year, it requires staying invested even in difficult periods.

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI
Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI

Using a sailing analogy, she says the current retirement landscape can be likened to a boat on the ocean. 

“To reach your destination, you’ll need a solid vessel to see you through, as while it’s smooth sailing at times, at other times the waters are tumultuous. The worst thing you can do is to jump ship; you need to sit tight and wait out the storm. Eventually, the waters will calm.”

Topics of discussion include: the biggest risks for investors in the current environment, investment strategies for hedging risk, whether market players see current factors: inflation, oil and geopolitical unrest as short- or long-term issues, if retail investors can win in this environment or is it a game for the big guys, institutional investors, and an outlook for other factors that could affect the market. 

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

PODCAST | Consumers are in for a bumpy Q2 2022

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Emile du Plessis, a behavioural economist at Standard Bank
Economy
4 days ago

PODCAST | Financial markets as SA prepares for budget 2022

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Terence Hove, a financial markets analyst at international multi-asset brokerage firm Exness
National
4 weeks ago

PODCAST | A plea to the private sector, but was Ramaphosa’s Sona enough?

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Yolandi Esterhuizen from Sage and Oxford Economics Africa political analyst Louw Nel
Economy
1 month ago

PODCAST | ‘We have been bowing at the altar of capitalism’

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Fetola CEO Catherine Wijnberg, about the rationale behind investing in the circular economy
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST | Investing to outlast global inflation ...
Economy
2.
IMF urges African countries to rev up fiscal ...
Economy
3.
Retail trade sales surge in January
Economy
4.
SA exports first batch of produce to China under ...
Economy
5.
Russian invasion of Ukraine knocks confidence ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.