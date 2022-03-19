PODCAST | Investing to outlast global inflation shocks

Strategies for investors to ride out current economic headwinds caused by inflation, energy prices and geopolitical risks are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sonja Steyn, head of wealth management strategy, private wealth and business management at Consult by Momentum.

The discussion begins by looking at economic factors that may be worrying investors.

Steyn says inflation is the nemesis of investments, and in terms of retirement savings, looking at a well-diversified portfolio that offers inflation-beating returns is paramount. “This is necessary to outperform inflation over the long-term, ensuring that value is created over time to sustain future income needs at retirement.”



