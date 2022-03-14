Agri SA calls on government to suspend fuel levies
14 March 2022 - 20:13
An agribusiness lobby group on Monday called on the government to suspend fuel levies while the Ukraine-Russia crisis persists to help contain food prices.
Brent crude oil prices have surged past $130 a barrel. Russia is the world’s third-largest producer of oil, exporting nearly 5-million barrels a day, and the removal of its supply from global trade has lifted the Brent crude oil benchmark price considerably. ..
