Economy Agri SA calls on government to suspend fuel levies

An agribusiness lobby group on Monday called on the government to suspend fuel levies while the Ukraine-Russia crisis persists to help contain food prices.

Brent crude oil prices have surged past $130 a barrel. Russia is the world’s third-largest producer of oil, exporting nearly 5-million barrels a day, and the removal of its supply from global trade has lifted the Brent crude oil benchmark price considerably. ..