Economy Inequality in SA and Namibia imperils economies — World Bank These two Southern African Customs Union countries have the world’s highest gaps, according to report B L Premium

The World Bank said on Wednesday it has started the process of elevating inequality as an essential growth measurement that should be highlighted as an economic threat and not just a moral one.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the bank’s Inequality in Southern Africa report hosted in partnership with the University of Pretoria, the bank’s country director for East Africa, Keith Hanson, said economic growth has to come with environmental goals and reducing levels of inequality...