Fundi Tshazibana appointed Prudential Authority CEO as SARB rotates roles
The three deputy governors of the Reserve Bank have been rotated into new roles as the Bank looks to develop well-rounded central bankers
09 March 2022 - 13:48
The SA Reserve Bank (SARB) has appointed deputy governor Fundi Tshazibana as CEO of the Prudential Authority, SA's banking regulator, with effect from April. That forms part of the Bank’s plan to expose senior officials to all areas of its work.
Tshazibana currently oversees the Markets and International cluster of the Bank, a role that will be filled by deputy governor Rashad Cassim, also with effect from April. ..
