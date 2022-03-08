Economy

WATCH: SA’s economy expands in 2021

Business Day TV speaks to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings

08 March 2022 - 20:38
SA’s economy is showing signs of growth. GDP expanded by 4.9% last year due to higher activity in the finance, personal services and manufacturing sectors. Business Day TV discussed the print with Stanlib’s chief economist Kevin Lings.

SA economy expands in fourth quarter of 2021

The increase, which follows a contraction in the third quarter of 2021, was slightly below market estimates
National
8 hours ago

WATCH: Climate change report offers risks and hope

Michael Avery and guests discuss the climate change report and its implications for SA
Companies
5 hours ago

WATCH: Robust demand gives Mpact a boost

Business Day TV speaks to Mpact CEO Bruce Strong
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Massmart scraps dividend for third year

Business Day TV speaks to Massmart CEO Mitchell Slape
Companies
1 day ago
