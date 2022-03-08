NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA’s economy expands in 2021
Business Day TV speaks to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings
08 March 2022 - 20:38
SA’s economy is showing signs of growth. GDP expanded by 4.9% last year due to higher activity in the finance, personal services and manufacturing sectors. Business Day TV discussed the print with Stanlib’s chief economist Kevin Lings.
