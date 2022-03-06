Economy Fourth-quarter GDP expected to show modest growth Data is forecast to rise 1% quarter on quarter and 1.5% year on year after contraction in the third quarter B L Premium

GDP figures for the fourth quarter of 2021 due on Tuesday are expected to show that the economy rebounded from the social unrest-induced contraction of the third quarter.

According to a Bloomberg consensus, the data is broadly expected to show a rebound to a predicted rise of 1% quarter on quarter and a 1.5% rise year on year from the 1.5% quarter-on-quarter contraction in the third quarter. ..