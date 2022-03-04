Economy Trade eclipses SA’s stance on Ukraine, says US Biden administration will not make decisions on Agoa based on SA’s abstention on vote at UN to censure Russia B L Premium

The decision by SA to abstain from the UN General Assembly vote to denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is unlikely to harm trade relations between it and the world’s largest economy, a US top diplomat said.

The US and more than 140 other nations of the 193-member body voted to rebuke Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, in a historic but largely symbolic vote aimed at isolating Russia politically. SA, which enjoys close economic relations with Russia through the Brics grouping of countries, abstained from the vote...