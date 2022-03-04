Economy

Brics bank halts new transactions in Russia

New Development Bank ‘will continue to conduct business in full conformity with the highest compliance standards as an international institution’, it says

04 March 2022 - 11:39 Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT

The New Development Bank (NDB), established by the Brics group of emerging nations, said it had put new transactions in Russia on hold.

“In light of unfolding uncertainties and restrictions, NDB has put new transactions in Russia on hold. NDB will continue to conduct business in full conformity with the highest compliance standards as an international institution,” it said in a statement posted on its website on Friday.

Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA — known together as Brics — are members of the New Development Bank. 

Reuters

Motor companies cut Russia operations as sanctions tighten

Daimler, GM and Harley-Davidson among those shunning Russia over Ukraine invasion
Life
1 day ago

Italian insurer Generali plans to pull back from Russia

The move comes as many global businesses and governments distance themselves from Russia over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine
World
18 hours ago

Boeing, Exxon, Apple and Ford the latest to snub Russia

US tech giant Apple says it has stopped sales of iPhones and other products in Russia
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Trade eclipses SA’s stance on Ukraine, says US
Economy
2.
Ukraine invasion fuels fears of faster rate hikes ...
Economy
3.
Manufacturing output flags renewed expansion
Economy
4.
Gold price could help protect SA against rising ...
Economy
5.
Treasury is prudently underestimating tax ...
Economy

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: On Russia, the ANC shows its moral atheism

Opinion / Editorials

NONTOBEKO HLELA: Russia’s war is above all a challenge to US hegemony

Opinion

CHRIS ROPER: How Putin is selling the lie

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.