Gold price could help protect SA against rising oil price, says Nedbank
The gold price usually jumps when oil prices rise due to risk factors, especially geopolitical risk, Nedbank economist Nicky Weimar says
03 March 2022 - 12:50
Higher gold and metal prices could offset — to some extent — the effects on SA of a higher oil price due to the Russian war against Ukraine, according to Nedbank senior economist Nicky Weimar.
Historically the gold price has risen when oil prices rise due to risk factors, especially geopolitical risk, Weimar said at a webinar on the future prospects for the SA economy. And already strong demand for SA commodities could increase further due to sanctions against Russian output...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now