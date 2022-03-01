Economy New vehicle sales rise 18% in February 44,229 new cars and commercial vehicles were sold last month, according to Naamsa B L Premium

New-vehicle sales rose 18.4% year on year in February, according to the latest data from the Automotive Business Council (Naamsa) .

Altogether 44,229 new cars and commercial vehicles were sold last month, according to figures released on Tuesday by Naamsa, well above the 37,360 units sold in February 2021...