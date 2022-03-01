Economy Manufacturing activity momentum still on the rise Absa PMI rises to 58.6 points in February, with all five subcomponents higher, indicating the manufacturing sector continued to fare well B L Premium

Good news for SA’s manufacturing sector as all five subcomponents measuring industrial activity in the country posted increases across board, pointing to a faster expansion in manufacturing activity.

The latest seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released on Tuesday, which is published in conjunction with the Bureau for Economic Research (BER), rose to 58.6 index points in February 2022, following a three-point rise to 57.1 in January...