Impala Platinum almost halves dividend, but is bullish on PGMs

Impala Platinum (Implats), the world’s third-biggest platinum miner, says intermittent power supply, industrial unrest and extended safety stoppages weighed on its production in its half year to end-December, but it is still bullish on the outlook for platinum group metals (PGMs) in 2022.

Gross refined production of the basket of six metals Implats produces fell 4.6% to 1.616-million ounces in the six months to end-December, with headline earnings dropping 4.3% to R13.8bn, as operational issues offset higher prices.

Heightened community contestation and mine stoppages, due to a disappointing fall-off in safety performance, severely impeded operational momentum, Implats said. There were five fatalities at its managed operations during the six months, from none in the previous period.

Higher dollar metal prices resulted in a 14%, or R8.2bn, revenue benefit for the group, but prices were volatile and a stronger rand and lower sales weighed on Implats. In 2021 there were surpluses of platinum, palladium and rhodium.

PGM pricing improved in early 2022, as auto production supply chain constraints eased, supporting increased physical demand as rising geopolitical tension and processing maintenance across the sector reaffirmed persistent supply-side constraints, the group said.

“The confluence of these factors is likely to result in a tightening of both palladium and rhodium markets relative to the oversupply experienced in the first half,” the group said.

Russia is the world’s largest producer of palladium and is embroiled in a conflict in Ukraine, though Implats’ results on Tuesday did not mention this.

The group said it was confident in its assertion of elevated strength in PGMs and the strategic rationale of accelerated investment in the industry.

The group has spent R9.2bn on acquiring 35.3% of the shares in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) during the period, and has made an offer for the rest of the shares of R90 per share plus 0.3 Implats shares — an offer currently valued at about R178 per share.

Implats declared a R5.25 interim dividend, a R4.4bn payout, but down from R10 in the previous year.

Profitability and cash generation remained strong, Implats said, but closing net cash, excluding finance leases of R1.3bn, reduced to R18.5bn from R23.5bn at the end of June.

“Profitability and cash generation remain strong, indicative of the enduring robustness of the current PGM cycle,” CEO Nico Muller said in a statement.

“A robust balance sheet, strengthened by targeted transactions, which have harnessed the benefit of elevated profitability to secure enviable financial flexibility, enabled the group to withstand and rapidly respond to changes in the operating environment,” he said.

