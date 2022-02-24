Producer inflation eases from record levels in January
Producer inflation moderated in January, but economists warn price pressures are set to persist
24 February 2022 - 14:15
Producer inflation moderated by more than expected in January, but remained above 10%, with SA manufacturers still grappling with supply-chain disruptions and elevated energy and food prices.
The producer price index (PPI) for final manufactured goods rose 10.1% in January from a record 10.8% in December 2021, and by less than the 10.4% acceleration expected by economists...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now