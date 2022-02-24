Economy Producer inflation eases from record levels in January Producer inflation moderated in January, but economists warn price pressures are set to persist B L Premium

Producer inflation moderated by more than expected in January, but remained above 10%, with SA manufacturers still grappling with supply-chain disruptions and elevated energy and food prices.

The producer price index (PPI) for final manufactured goods rose 10.1% in January from a record 10.8% in December 2021, and by less than the 10.4% acceleration expected by economists...