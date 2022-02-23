Economy Old Mutual and Nedbank budget speech competition in golden anniversary The contest asks students to put themselves in the shoes of the finance minister to solve complex policy problems B L Premium

University of Fort Hare student McDonald Garai urges reforms to the public sector wage bill that would address the lack of productivity of the sector through performance assessment and merit-based performance systems.

University of the Witwatersrand student Papama Meleni argues without meaningful economic measures, SA’s tax base will narrow even further, deepening the deficit and necessitating further budget cuts...