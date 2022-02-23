Godongwana gets finances on stable path while providing relief
Measures of financial health look far rosier and ordinary South Africans gain from tax windfall
23 February 2022 - 23:08
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana stuck to his predecessor’s pledge to cut corporate tax and provide relief to workers while resisting pressure to use an almost R200bn revenue windfall to commit himself to a permanent increase in welfare spending.
In a market-pleasing budget, Godongwana pledged to maintain fiscal discipline and said SA would record a primary surplus, meaning that revenue will be higher than spending excluding interest payments, a year earlier than planned. Officials said 45% of the extra revenue would be used to pay down debt and reduce the deficit, with the rest used to pay for the Covid-19 grant, allocations to provinces, financial support for students and health...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now