Localisation widely supported within government and parastatals, department says
Though viewed by critics as protectionism it is a pillar of the government’s plan to revive distressed local industries
20 February 2022 - 20:34
The department of trade, industry & competition says it is confident all government entities are buying into the localisation drive despite differing views in parts of the state.
Localisation, viewed by critics as a form of protectionism, is a pillar of the government’s plan to revive distressed local industries such as sugar, poultry and steel. The policy — aggressively pushed by trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel — calls for the use of locally made inputs in manufacturing to boost economic recovery and requires business to target 20% of nonpetroleum imports for local replacement within five years. The government has also banned the use of imported cement on all government projects, boosting local firms such as PPC...
