Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Budget 2022 — will it be enough to revive SA’s economy?

Business Day TV spoke to Deborah Tickle, Saica member and adjunct professor at UCT

18 February 2022 - 18:07 Business Day TV
Enoch Godongwana Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR.
Enoch Godongwana Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his inaugural national budget speech on February 23.

The budget, which aims to strike a balance between competing national spending priorities, comes at a time when SA’s economic recovery faces fresh challenges. Business Day TV spoke to Deborah Tickle, Saica member and adjunct professor at UCT, for her views on what she expects from the speech.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA exports first batch of produce to China under ...
Economy
2.
Storm clouds on horizon for consumer inflation
Economy
3.
World trade surges with SA toasting commodities ...
Economy
4.
Four things that could affect your payroll in the ...
Economy
5.
Old Mutual Investment Group slashes SA growth ...
Economy

Related Articles

PODCAST | Financial markets as SA prepares for budget 2022

National

Backed into a BIG corner

Features

PODCAST | Ten budget speech predictions

Economy

Government’s finances continue to improve, but overall risk to the fiscus ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.