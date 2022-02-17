World trade surges with SA toasting commodities boom
Big economies record increase in imports and exports to above prepandemic levels
17 February 2022 - 18:15
World trade in goods and services has finally returned to its pre-Covid-19 levels with all big economies including SA recording an increase in imports and exports to well above prepandemic levels.
But trade in the period ahead could be constrained by logistics disruptions and regional economic partnerships leading to the regionalisation of trade flows...
