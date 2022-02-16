Economy Consumer inflation moderates as expected in January Consumer inflation slowed in the first month of the year, in line with expectations, as fuel pressures eased a little B L Premium

Consumer inflation moderated as expected in January, when motorists received some relief from record fuel prices.

Inflation as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), slowed to 5.7% in January from 5.9% the month before, Stats SA said on Wednesday...