David Masondo fends off criticism about the pace of economic reform

Deputy finance minister David Masondo has defended the government against criticism that it is not delivering on structural reforms, which are seen as key to unlocking SA’s economic growth potential and reducing the world’s highest unemployment rate.

In an article in Business Day, Masondo said the government is making progress in transforming the structure of the economy in key strategic areas such as energy and infrastructure...