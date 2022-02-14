Economy Reform could bring 3% growth, says IMF B L Premium

SA could lift its economic growth rate to above 3% within two years if it implements a strong package of reforms and fixes its public finances, the IMF says in its annual report on SA.

But while the IMF’s economists see an upside scenario in which growth hits 3.6% by 2025 and the public debt ratio subsides to below 65% of GDP, from 72% this year, their own economic forecasts indicate they don’t expect this to happen...