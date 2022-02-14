IMF economists at odds with fund’s 3% growth scenario for SA
14 February 2022 - 05:09
SA could lift its economic growth rate to above 3% within two years if it implements a strong package of reforms and fixes its public finances, the IMF says in its annual report on SA.
But while the IMF’s economists see an upside scenario in which growth hits 3.6% by 2025 and the public debt ratio subsides to below 65% of GDP, from 72% this year, their own economic forecasts indicate they don’t expect this to happen...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now