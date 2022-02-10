Economy Heavy rains put damper on SA mining output The mining sector was forecast to show 4.9% growth in output, but instead decreased by 1.1% year-on-year in December B L Premium

The incessant heavy rains in December slowed down opencast mining activities and contributed to the sector performing below analysts’ expectations for the month.

The sector was forecast to show a 4.9% growth in output, but instead mining production decreased by 1.1% year-on-year in December...