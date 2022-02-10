Economy

Heavy rains put damper on SA mining output

The mining sector was forecast to show 4.9% growth in output, but instead decreased by 1.1% year-on-year in December

BL Premium
10 February 2022 - 17:45 Denene Erasmus

The incessant heavy rains in December slowed down opencast mining activities and contributed to the sector performing below analysts’ expectations for the month.

The sector was forecast to show a 4.9% growth in output, but instead mining production decreased by 1.1% year-on-year in December...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now