Heavy rains put damper on SA mining output
The mining sector was forecast to show 4.9% growth in output, but instead decreased by 1.1% year-on-year in December
10 February 2022 - 17:45
The incessant heavy rains in December slowed down opencast mining activities and contributed to the sector performing below analysts’ expectations for the month.
The sector was forecast to show a 4.9% growth in output, but instead mining production decreased by 1.1% year-on-year in December...
