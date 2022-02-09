Economy Business confidence starts 2022 on a positive note Sacci’s BCI rose more than expected in January, which the chamber says is an indication of the resilience of business and society B L Premium

Strong export and import activity, together with robust retail sales, delivered a surprise boost to SA business confidence in January, underlining the resilience of the private sector, according the latest SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) business confidence index (BCI).

Sacci’s index rose 2.1 points to 94.1 in January from December, a three-month high, and better than the 92.5 points forecast by economists surveyed by Bloomberg...