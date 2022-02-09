Business confidence picks up in January
Business confidence has started off 2022 on a positive note, says Sacci, showing the resilience of SA business and broader society
09 February 2022 - 11:30
Strong export and import activity, along with robust retail sales, delivered a surprise lift for SA business confidence in January, according the latest SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) business confidence index (BCI).
Sacci’s index rose 2.1 points to 94.1 in January from December, a three-month high, and better than the 92.5 points expected by economists polled by Bloomberg...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now