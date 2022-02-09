Economy Business confidence picks up in January Business confidence has started off 2022 on a positive note, says Sacci, showing the resilience of SA business and broader society B L Premium

Strong export and import activity, along with robust retail sales, delivered a surprise lift for SA business confidence in January, according the latest SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) business confidence index (BCI).

Sacci’s index rose 2.1 points to 94.1 in January from December, a three-month high, and better than the 92.5 points expected by economists polled by Bloomberg...