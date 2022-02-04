FREE WEBINAR | Thrive in 2022 through second citizenship in Dominica

For close to three decades, the Commonwealth of Dominica has helped thousands of people achieve their dreams.

After launching its citizenship by investment programme in 1993, the Caribbean island nation has given foreign investors and their families a chance to build legacies through business expansion and a second home in times of crisis.

This programme is an attractive proposition at a time in which a growing number of SA businesspeople are seeking to broaden their professional prospects though visa-free travel, and attain a sense of safety and security for their future.

Register now for the ‘Thrive in 2022 through second citizenship in Dominica’ webinar

Join Business Day, in partnership with CS Global Partners, for an insightful panel discussion about Dominica’s strengths and outlook for the future, as well as what makes it so attractive to SA investors.

The advantages of the Citizenship by Investment Programme, its main requirements and the application process will also be explained.

Moderated by media personality Joanne Joseph, the panel includes:

Roosevelt Skerrit: Prime Minister of Dominica;

Ambassador Emmanuel Nanthan: director of Dominica's Citizenship by Investment unit; and

Citizenship by Investment unit; and Micha Emmett: CEO of CS Global Partners.

Event details:

Date: February 10 2022

Time: 12pm-1pm (SAST)

Location: online