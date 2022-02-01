SA manufacturing regains momentum in January

SA’s manufacturing sector made a bright start to the new year as a monthly gauge of sentiment in the industry rebounded in January.

The Absa purchasing managers’ Index (PMI), which also provides an early indicator of underlying economic activity, rose to 57.1 index points in January after a dip to 54.1 in December that was sparked by uncertainty about the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The PMI is based on a survey of respondents in the manufacturing sector conducted by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER), which covers activity such as new sales orders, expected business conditions and supplier deliveries. A reading above 50 points indicates expansion, while a number below 50 points to a contraction.

The improvement in the headline PMI was largely driven by a rebound in the business activity index, which rose to 56.6 from a low of 48.7 a month earlier.

The new sales orders index more than clawed back December’s losses as respondents reported a notable improvement in export sales, suggesting that Omicron-related disruptions are drawing to a close.

With many countries reporting a peak in Omicron infections, export sales appear set for further strength as restrictions are eased and demand from the affected services sectors normalises, said Lisette de Schepper, a senior economist at BER.

Further supporting the rise in the headline number was another increase in the inventories index.

The employment index, albeit still below the neutral 50-point mark at 49.2, was less of a drag on the headline reading than the month before.

