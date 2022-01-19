Economy SA consumer inflation hits five-year high at 5.9% The main factor behind the increase was the transport category, which recorded an annual increase of 16.8% in December B L Premium

Consumer inflation rose to its highest level in five years in December, backing the case for a potential increase in interest rates as soon as next Thursday when the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) sits down for its first scheduled meeting of 2022.

Consumer price inflation, as measured by Stats SA’s consumer price index (CPI), hit 5.9% year on year in December, its biggest annual increase since March 2017 when the rate was 6.1%, the data showed on Wednesday. On month-on-month basis, CPI rose 0.6%...