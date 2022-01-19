Economy Fuel prices up 40% power spike in inflation Reserve Bank under more pressure to hike rates as CPI rises at fastest pace in five years B L Premium

Consumers and businesses face another interest rate increase as soon as next week after inflation exceeded economists’ forecasts to log its biggest annual increase in five years.

Inflation as measured by Stats SA’s consumer price index (CPI) hit 5.9% year on year in December, its biggest annual increase since March 2017 when the rate was 6.1%...