Heavy rain likely to damage crops and keep prices high Poultry producers such as Astral will feel the pinch as maize prices surge

Food producers could be in for another bumpy ride in 2022, with incessant rains likely to damage summer production crops, thus keeping prices of soft commodities relatively high.

The suboptimal summer production season could add to the already high costs for poultry producers such as Astral Foods, which use maize and soya as primary ingredients in poultry feed...