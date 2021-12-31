Economy

Credit demand accelerates in November

The fifth month in a row of overall credit growth shows a healthy improvement in corporate lending

31 December 2021 - 12:53 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/ ANTON GVOZDIKOV
Demand for private sector credit accelerated at its fastest pace in nine months in November, with corporate loans picking up significantly.

Private sector credit extension rose 2.46% year on year in November, up from 1.29% in October, and marking a fifth consecutive month of growth.

The consensus forecast, according to macroeconomics website Trading Economics, was for 1.5% growth.

Month on month, credit demand rose 1.6% in November, the highest observed since March 2020, said Nedbank Group Economic Unit economists Liandra da Silva and Nicky Weimar in a note.

Corporate loans recorded the highest annual growth rate observed since April 2020, accelerating from 0.7% in October to 3.2% in November. “This is a positive development given that the uncertain economic environment has weighed on corporate credit demand for over a year,” the economists said.

Covid-19 has prompted many companies to prioritise debt reduction and put off expansion plans, given the high levels of uncertainty generated by the pandemic.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Fitch hikes SA’s outlook from negative to stable

The slight improvement could mean the country is less likely to face further downgrades
Economy
2 weeks ago

Urgent reforms needed to put SA on lasting growth path, IMF warns

Structural bars to private investment and job creation should be removed to provide lasting recovery, the fund says
Economy
3 weeks ago

SA credit demand unexpectedly softens in October

October marked the fourth consecutive month of overall credit growth in SA, but the contraction in corporate credit extension sped to 2% year on year
Economy
1 month ago
