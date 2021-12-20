Proparco and Standard Bank increase access to finance for SMMEs

As part of development finance agency Proparco’s deputy CEO Djalal Khimdjee’s visit to SA, Proparco and Standard Bank signed two new guarantees, strengthening their relationship in SA. The guarantees are in line with the Choose Africa initiative to accelerate the growth of micro, small and medium enterprisesand entrepreneurship in Africa.

The ARIZ (a risk-sharing mechanism) ZAR-denominated loan portfolio guarantee (€19.5m) will allow the bank to sustain its SMME-lending activities in a challenging post-Covid environment in SA.

The EURIZ (a guarantee mechanism) ZAR-denominated loan portfolio guarantee (€9m) will focus on EURIZ-eligible sectors such as the fintech, agriculture, green economy, education and healthcare sectors, as well as women- and youth-owned enterprises, allowing the bank to expand its SME lending activities into high impact sectors. The grant has benefited from support from the EU and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States.

The two guarantees, which amount to €28.5m (R332m), will help finance hundreds of SMMEs and contribute to Choose Africa, the French initiative dedicated specifically to African entrepreneurs, start-ups and micro, small and medium enterprises.

Standard Bank looks to achieve its purpose, and drive Africa’s growth, while making a substantial impact on society; these elements being embedded in its social, economic and environmental (SEE) framework.

Standard Bank’s thinking has been informed by the priority issues and targets contained in the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the AU's Agenda 2063, as well as the various national development plans and policies of the countries in Africa in which it operates. The relationship with Proparco embodies this and facilitates another way for Standard Bank to deliver on its SEE purpose, targeting developmental sectors, including financial inclusion, health, education and the green economy.