Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA economy is shrinking

Business Day TV unpacks dip in index that tracks economic activity in greater detail with Mike Schüssler, economist at economists.co.za.

14 December 2021 - 20:30
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

Load-shedding, water outages and cable theft are weighing on SA’s economic activity potential. According to BankservAfrica, these factors were largely responsible for the 2.3-point decline registered by its Economic Transactions Index, which tracks economic activity. ​Business Day TV unpacked the print in greater detail with Mike Schüssler, economist at economists.co.za.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Preparing for rising inflation and rates

Michael Avery and guests discuss the impact of rising prices and inflation on investors’ portfolios and strategies
Companies
6 hours ago

WATCH: The Year of the Tiger — what’s in store for the world in 2022?

Michael Avery and guests discuss what is in store for the world in 2022
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Lancet and Ampath slash PCR test prices by 41%​

Business Day TV talks to Competition Commission spokesperson Siyabulela Makunga
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: The Week In Perspective

Michael Avery and guests put the week in perspective
Companies
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Panel recommends phased introduction of basic ...
Economy
2.
Omicron-related bans bring hospitality sector to ...
Economy
3.
November another tough month for SA’s economy, ...
Economy
4.
Consumer confidence barely up in quarter four
Economy
5.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Accelerating inflation in ...
Economy

Related Articles

Consumer confidence barely up in quarter four

Economy

November another tough month for SA’s economy, says BankservAfrica

Economy

Panel recommends phased introduction of basic income support

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.