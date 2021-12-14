NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA economy is shrinking
Business Day TV unpacks dip in index that tracks economic activity in greater detail with Mike Schüssler, economist at economists.co.za.
Load-shedding, water outages and cable theft are weighing on SA’s economic activity potential. According to BankservAfrica, these factors were largely responsible for the 2.3-point decline registered by its Economic Transactions Index, which tracks economic activity. Business Day TV unpacked the print in greater detail with Mike Schüssler, economist at economists.co.za.
